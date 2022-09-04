WHITEHOUSE - Jacksonville's boys cross country team appeared to be in mid-season form on Saturday when they opened the season by winning the Class 4A-1A team championship of the Whitehouse Willie Wildcat Invitational.
The Tribe, who are coached by Rudy Jaramillo, tallied 19 points in mastering the win, with Sebastion Juarez (18:16) crossing the finish line first.
Angel Luna (18:23), Jacinto Flores (18:41) and Juan Diego Salazar (19:13) finished second, third and fourth, respectively.
The final man to figure in the team points for Jacksonville was Cole Killingsworth, who came in ninth, crossing the finish stripe in a time of 20:17.
Other runners for the Tribe included 10. Chris Gallegos (20:29), 15. Jared Cardenas (20:58), 17. John Lambert (21:03) and
