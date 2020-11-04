Cross Country: New Summerfield boys and girls win district

NEW SUMMERFIELD — After winning first place at the District 22-2A Cross Country Championships late last week, both the New Summerfield Hornet and Lady Hornet Cross Country teams have punched their tickets to regionals, which will take place on Nov. 10 in Huntsville.
The Hornets scored 28 points and edged out second-place Douglass (29) for the team title.
Woden finished in third place with 73 points.
Sophomore Ary Hernandez of New Summerfield was the first runner to cross the finish line in the 5K run, which took place at the New Summerfield Sports Complex.
Hernandez was timed in 17:26.
Christian Hernandez (18:06) and Marco Uribe (18:50) came in third and fifth, respectively, for the Hornets.
Ramiro Mendoza (19:09) ran ninth and Bryan Zavala (19:44) took 14th place.
Also competing for the Hornets, but not factoring into the team points total, was Eleazer Saurez (18th) and Jose Saurez (20th).
Alto's Forest Lindsey qualified for regionals after posting a seventh-place finish. He was timed in 18:57.
GIRLS
The Lady Hornets collected 34 points, followed by Woden (41) and Douglass (47).
A fifth-place run by Leslie Deanda was the top finish for the Lady Hornets. Deanda froze the timer on 14:19 in the two-mile run.
Completing the order of finish for the New Summerfield girls was Esmarelda Luna (7th, 14:30), Abigail Hernandez (8th, 14:39), Jennifer Aguilar (9th, 14:45) and Zuliemy Torres (16th, 15:51).
Also running for the Lady Hornets, but not figuring into the team points total, was Jasmin Vargas (17th) and Maribel Zavala (23rd).
Woden-freshman Virginia Dean won the race in a time of 13:28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.