Cross Country: New Summerfield boys finish first at LaPoyner Invitational

LARUE - Brayden Lueckemeyer came in first place in the individual standings, which helped send New Summerfield to a first place finish in the team standings of the LaPoyner Booster Club Invitational on Saturday.
Lueckemeyer, who won a gold medal for the second time this season, was timed in 19:35
Raul Munoz came in second place in a time of 19:38, Andres Orellas (19:40) ran third and finishing in fourth place was Axel Hernandez (19:52) of New Summerfield.
Jovanny Hernandez came in sixth place, Alessandro Garcia wound up 10th and Bryan Zavala was 11th.
The Hornets came in second place in the junior high boys division where Noel Hernandez led New Summerfield to the finish line.
