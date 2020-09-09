CROSS COUNTRY: New Summerfield boys ranked No. 2 in Class 2A

The tradition of excellence in boy's cross country at New Summerfield High School appears to be alive and well.
The Hornets, who are coached by Jesus Mendoza, are ranked No. 2 in Class 2A in the first poll of the season by the Texas Cross Country Coaches Association.
Port Aransas checked in at No. 1.
At No. 3 is perennial power Valley View, followed by Seymour and Brackettville.
Schools rounding out the top 10 include Sundown, Boys Ranch, Alvord, Poolville and Ozona.
