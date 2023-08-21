Cross Country: New Summerfield boys win first place at UG Invitational

GLADEWATER – New Summerfield Hornet Cross Country finished in first place at the Union Grove Invitational Saturday morning in Gladewater.
The Hornets had 56 points, followed by Quitman (71) and Tyler Heat (84).
Brayden Lueckemeyer came in second place in the individual standings. He was timed in 17:05.
Axel Hernandez (18:34) was the ninth-place finisher and Andres Ornelas (18:39) ended up in 11th place for the Hornets.
Completing the order of finish for New Summerfield was Alexander Garcia (18th), Jovanny Hernandez (20th) and Bryan Zavala (21st).
Next up for the Hornets is the Tyler Legacy Invitational, which will take place at Lindsay Park on Saturday.
New Summerfield’s boys also won first place in the Union Grove Junior High Invitational, finishing with 63 points.
East Texas Home School tallied 89 points and came in second place, followed by Union Grove with 92 points.
The top finishers for New Summerfield were 5. Christian Hernandez (13:27) and 6. Noel Hernandez (13:31).
New Summerfield boy’s cross country is coached by former Hornet cross country standout Wesley Stewart.
