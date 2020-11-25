Cross country state roundup: NS boys come in 6th in 2A team standings

ROUND ROCK — Listed below are the results from the UIL State Cross Country Championships, which were held at Old Settler's Park in Round Rock on Tuesday, involving area schools on Tuesday.
Class 4A Boys
Hayden Jeffus of Bullard wrapped up his high school distance running days by coming in 33rd place in the Class 4A Boys division. Jeffus, a senior, completed the 5K course in a time of 16:49.
Judson Greer of Melissa was the first to cross the finish line. Greer was clocked in 16:49.
Class 4A Girls
Bullard High School's Riley Roberts posted a time of 12:54 (2 miles) to take 39th place in the individual standings in the Class 4A Girls division. Roberts is a freshman.
Celina-junior Adele Clarke was the race winner. She was timed in 11:31.
Class 2A Boys
New Summerfield finished in sixth place, tallying 156 points, in the team standings of the Class 2A Boys segment.
The top three teams were Port Aransas (53), Poolville (93) and Tenaha (110).
Henry Fierro, a senior out of Poolville, recorded the fastest time (15:57) for the 5K run.
Top finishers for the Hornets included Ary Hernandez (11th, 17:22), Marco Uribe (17th, 17:34) and Christian Hernandez (21st, 17:43).
Coming in 46th place was Jose Sanchez (18:39), with Ramiro Mendoza coming in 61st, in a time of 19:13.
Bryan Zavala (63rd) and Eleazer Saurez (64th) also ran for the Hornets, but did not count towards the team total.
Class 2A Girls
The Lady Hornets accumulated 348 points and came in 12th place in the team standings at state.
Sundown (53), Gruver (72) and Lipan (92) were the top three schools in the team standings.
Winning the gold was Kyla Kane of Wellington. She froze the timer at 12:08 (2 miles).
New Summerfield's top five included: Leslie Deanda (51st), Esmarelda Luna (58th), Evelyn Rangel (76th), Zuliemy Torres (81st) and Selena Torres (82nd).
Abigail Hernandez (83rd) and Jasmin Vargas (84th) also ran for New Summerfield, but did not factor into the team points total.
