Cross Country: Troup varsity girls take first at LeTourneau Open

LONGVIEW — With three of its top-five runners finishing in the top 10, the Troup Lady Tigers were able to win first place in the team standings (Varsity Girl's Division) at the LeTourneau Open & Jamboree on Tuesday.
Troup tallied 54 points to finish five points ahead of second-place Elysian Fields.
Center (66) took third place, followed by Waskom (78), Tyler HEAT (103) and Harleton (124).
Junior Marigold Hunter was clocked in 13:33 over the two-mile configuration to come in second in the individual standings.
Sophomores Meredith Howell (14:31) and Danielle Puckett (14:46) finished in seventh and 10th place, respectively.
Alexa Splawn, a freshman, came in 21st place and was clocked in 16:29.
Troup's Valerie Gutherie (17:02), a senior ended up in 26th place.
The Tyler HEATS's Lindy Stevens was the first to cross the finish line. She ran a 12:54.
Tigers come in fifth place
Troup finished in fifth place out of five teams in the Varsity Boy's Division.
Josh Fort, a junior, was the first Tiger to finish the 5K race. He stopped the time piece on 25.43, which put him in 31st place in the individual standings.
Troup finished with 111 points, with Center (25) and Waskom (63), winning first and second place in the team standings.
