Cross Country: Troup's Madeline Howell earns a trip to regionals

ELYSIAN FIELDS — Madeline Howell of Troup finished in sixth place at the District 16-3A cross country championships in Elysian Fields on Wednesday, and will be representing her school in the upcoming regional meet later this month.
Howell was timed in 15:41.
Skylar Phillips was clocked in 16:51 and Trinity Edwards ran a 16:58, to finish in 11th and 12th place, respectively.
Alexa Splawn (19th, 17:41) and Yanely Jaimes (28th, 20:19) rounded out the top five for the Lady Tigers.
Alyssa White ended up in 32nd place for Troup.
Waskom (33) and Tatum (53) were the top two teams and will be moving on to regionals.
Troup had 83 points and came in fourth place.
In the Varsity Boys division, Troup freshman Cason Nichols had the fastest time for the Tigers. He was clocked in 21:58 and came in 12th place.
Other Tiger runners and their placing were Daniel Uribe (29th), Emmanuel Montes (30th), Jamarion Lydia (31st) and Christian Howell (33rd).
Elysian Fields tallied 36 points to capture the team crown while Waskom had 45 points to come in second place in the standings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.