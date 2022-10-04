Cycling: Cullen Darr wins Texas State Road Championship

Cullen Darr, a student at Bullard High School, has won a state championship at a very young age, 16.
On Sept. 24 at Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas Darr came in first place in a field of 44 to win the Texas State Road Championship (Men's Category 3), a cycling event that covered 66 miles.
Darr completed the race in two hours and forty minutes.
Although it was his eighth first place finish of the year, his latest victory was a very notable one.
"Along with winning the Tour of America's Dairyland (Bay View) in late June, this win has been one of my biggest," Darr said.
Darr maintains a rigorous training schedule in order to compete at such a high level. He is on a bike 14 hours a week, alternating between three hour training days and recovery days where he is only on a bike for about 30 minutes.
He currently competes in Category 3, which is the final level before an individual moves up to Category 1 or Category 2, which are considered the professional levels.
Not one to rest on his laurels, Darr will be going for another state title this weekend.
"On Saturday and Sunday I will be going to Corsicana to compete in the Texas Crit (criterium) and I am hoping to be able to come in first place," he said.
The Texas Crit will be contested over a relatively short course that will wind through the brick streets and hilly downtown terrain of downtown Corsicana. It will make for comfortable viewing for the spectators.
As far as his long range plans, Darr, who has been competing in mountain biking for six years and road racing for only a year, already has set a lofty goal for himself to attempt to accomplish in 2023.
"I really would like to win crit nationals next year," he said.
Darr said one thing that makes his racing success possible is having a good group of sponsors.
"Having Torchy's Tacos, Bike Mart and Matrix (Cycle Club) as sponsors really helps," he said. "They help out with clothing, housing, travel and entry fees."
Darr also has a cyclist in the family to look up to or to share notes with. His dad, Dr. Darwin Darr, a Jacksonville chiropractor, had been cycling for a number of years until a late spring injury forced him to the sidelines.
Dr. Darr, obviously proud of his son's accomplishments, also revealed an upside to the sport that not everyone is aware of.
"(Cycling) is like golf; regardless of how well you do, you meet good people, many of whom you will want to be (be associated with) for the rest of your life," he said.
