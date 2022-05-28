D-II Softball World Series: UT-Tyler, Goff stay alive with win over Auburn-Montgomery

DENVER - Rusk-product Tatum Goff gave her team six quality innings in the circle as University of Texas Tyler eliminated Auburn University-Montgomery, 4-3, in the NCAA Division II World Series on Saturday afternoon in Denver.
Although Kaylee Davis earned the win in relief, Goff allowed just two runs, both earned, on two hits in six frames of work. She struck out seven and walked two.
The Patriots (49-8), the tournament's No. 1 seed, scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to come from behind to top No.3-seed Auburn-Montgomery (49-13).
Goff went 1-2 at the plate, which included a double to leftfield that scored the Patriots' first run of the afternoon.
UT-Tyler will take on Rogers State (Okla.) at 1 p.m. (CST) on Sunday. The Patriots are in a must-win position, having lost their tournament opener to California-State Dominguez Hills.
