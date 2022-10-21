Dallas Christian too much for Brook Hill

MESQUITE – The Brook Hill Guard came out with a few tricks early, only to fall to a stout Dallas Christian squad, 62-14, in a TAPPS Division 3, District 2 match-up at Wheeler Field on Friday night.
The Chargers defense was a force to reckon with all night long forcing three crucial Guard interceptions in the game.
Meanwhile, a fast scoring Charger offense rolled behind sophomore quarterback Luke Carney, who was responsible for six of the Charger scores.
The Guard came out and surprised the Chargers on the opening kickoff, recovering an on-side kick to set up Brook Hill at the Dallas Christian, 42- yard line.
However five plays later, advancing to the 17-yard line, the Chargers picked off a Jonah McCown pass at the Guard 10-yard line to turn back the opening drive.
Dallas Christian then marched down the field in nine plays to eventually miss a 37-yard field goal attempt to keep the game scoreless.
The next Brook Hill possession got an extra breath when punter, Noah Langemeier fielded a short snap and scampered 16-yards for a first down.
The Guard appeared to have the first score two play later as the junior signal-caller, McCown found the speedy Langemeier for a what would have been a 63-yard score. A penalty flag erased the play eventually leading to a Brook Hill punt.
Three key penalty flags thwarted the next DC drive as the clock ran out on the first quarter still deadlocked at 0-0.
Taking over at their own 45-yard line, the Guard put up the first points of the night.
The Guard took advantage of two critical flags on the home Chargers to keep the ensuing drive alive. The nine play drive was then capped after a third Charger flag placed the ball at the Dallas Christian three yard-line.
Senior running back, Ben Varvas then rammed over the right side from there, and the Mio Engqvist PAT kick staked a brief, 7-0 Guard advantage.
After the Brook Hill score, Dallas Christian reeled off the next six touchdowns before the Guard could regroup, and all scores coming on in fast fashion.
It took just five plays for the Chargers to answer as junior wide out, Will Nettles got behind the defense for a 41-yard scoring pass from Carney.
After three downs and a punt, the Chargers once again struck fast.
Nettles found himself wide open on the second play at the Brook Hill 45-yard line, making the catch from Carney for a 59-yard tally, and Jack Lowery’s second PAT kick made it a 14-7 contest.
DC special teams then came up big with a partial block of a Guard punt, placing the ball deep in Guard territory at the 30-yard line.
Just two plays later, Carney spotted junior receiver, Zain Tolliver in the end zone for a 21-yard scoring toss, for a 20-7 cushion at halftime.
While the Chargers continued to warm up, the Guard continued troubles with errant snaps from center, closed out the half losing 21-yards in three separate instances in the opening half alone.
The second half was all Dallas Christian.
The first Brook Hill possession ended as the first drive of the night had previously as McCown threw his second interception of the game deep in the red zone.
The Chargers took over at their own 20-yard line, when five plays later running back Nik Barr rumbled up the middle of the Guard line, outracing the defense for a 5?-yard TD jaunt and a 27-7 account on the scoreboard after a missed PAT kick.
The Guard ran one play after the kickoff, and fumbled at the 30-yard line.
Dallas Christian needed just five plays to up the count as Carney found Jackson Ivy for a two-yard TD pass. The Chargers again missed the PAT attempt wide left however for a 33-7 score.
Adding to the lead, after a punt return set up the Chargers at the 30-yard line of Brook Hill, three plays later Carney ran in around left end, from the two-yard line and a 40-7 score.
Brook Hill came back to score first in the last quarter as McCown found Xavier Kendrick for a tw-yard TD pass. Engqvist was again true with the PAT for a 40-14 score.
DC finished up the scoring as Nettles scored twice, sandwiching another Barr run.
The junior hauled in a 63-yard score, before Barr made another scoring rumble of 21-yards.
McCown’s third pick turned into a 20-yard pick-six by Nettles for the 62-14 final score.
McCown struggled with little time to pass and had several faulty snaps as the Charger defensive line won the battle in the trenches.
Brook Hill (3-5; 1-2), will entertain Lewisville-Founders Classical Academy (4-3; 1-1), in a non-district encounter next week. The Chargers (7-1; 2-0), remain unbeaten in league play. They will travel to play at McKinney Christian (2-6; 1-1) next Friday.
