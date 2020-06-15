Dallas Cowboy star tests positive for coronavirus

In a story that was first reported by ESPN, Dallas Cowboys' star running back Ezekiel Elliott has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).
According to his agent, Rocky Arceneaux, the 24-year-old running back is “feeling good.”
Elliott has not been at the Cowboys' training facility, as only players that are injured are allowed to report to team facilities at this time.
Due to privacy laws the Dallas Cowboys organization was not able to confirm the report.
