Dallas Cowboys add a third QB by claiming Grier from Panthers

FRISCO, TX — Among a flurry of roster moves that the Dallas Cowboys made earlier this week was acquiring a third quarterback.
Will Grier was claimed off of waivers from the Carolina Panthers and has joined the Cowboys' active roster.
Grier, a 2019 draft pick by the Panthers, was waived on Tuesday.
Grier earned All-Big 12 recognition at West Virginia, where he finished his collegiate career after playing his first two seasons at Florida.
Dallas Quarterbacks Coach Doug Nussmeier served as Offensive Coordinator at Florida when Grier was there.
Dak Prescott is the Cowboy starter at quarterback, with Cooper Rush, a four-year NFL veteran, the backup.
NFL teams had to get down to a 53-man active roster this week in preparation for their season openers next week.
Dallas is slated to open the regular season by traveling to Tampa to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7:20 p.m. on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.