Dallas Cowboys bolster defensive secondary

The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a deal with safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, adding a familiar name for new coach Mike McCarthy.
Clinton-Dix’s representatives, SportsTrust Advisors, announced the move early Friday on Twitter. The 27-year-old’s addition comes at a position the Cowboys have largely ignored in free agency and the draft in recent years.
McCarthy was the coach in Green Bay when the Packers drafted Clinton-Dix 21st overall in 2014. He had 14 of his 16 career interceptions with Green Bay, including a career-high five in 2016. The Packers traded him to Washington during the 2018 season, and Clinton-Dix spent last year in Chicago.
The addition of Clinton-Dix comes after three-year starter Jeff Heath agreed to a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. Clinton-Dix could start alongside Xavier Woods, although the Cowboys could target another safety in the middle of the first round of the draft.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.