Dallas Cowboys news: Jan. 2 game versus Arizona moved to mid-afternoon start

The January 2, 2022 NFL game between divisional leaders Dallas and Arizona has been moved into a more desirable time slot.

The game pitting the Cardinals (10-4), who lead the NFC West, and the Cowboys (9-4), who lead the NFC East by three games, will now begin at 3:25 p.m. and will be broadcast on FOX. The game previously been scheduled to be played at noon local time.

Currently Arizona is the No. 3-seed in the NFC, while the Cowboys are the No. 4 seed.

The game will feature two of the NFL's top offenses in action.

