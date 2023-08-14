Dallas Cowboys news: Zack Martin ends holdout, signs new deal

FRISCO - As first reported by the NFL Network, Dallas' six-time All-Pro guard Zack Martin has agreed to contract terms with the Cowboys, subsequently ending his hold out.
Martin is a key member of the team's offensive line and provides protection for quarterback Dak Prescott.
In other Cowboys-related happenings Monday, according to multiple national reports, former Cowboy Ezekiel Elliott has signed a one year contract with the New England Patriots. The deal is reported to pay Elliott up to $6 million.
Elliott was released in March to make room for running back Tony Pollard.
Elliott rushed for 876 yards last season.
