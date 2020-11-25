Dallas Cowboys strength and conditioning coach dies at age 54

Markus Paul, 54, the Dallas Cowboys' strength and conditioning coach died on Wednesday, according to information released by the Cowboys' organization.
Paul became ill shortly before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday while at the Cowboys' training facility. He was treated on the scene by members of the Cowboys' medical staff and then rushed to a local hospital.
The exact nature of his illness has not been revealed.
Paul had been with the Cowboys since 2018.
He played as a defensive back in the NFL from 1989 to 1983.
Paul began his coaching career in 1998.
Dallas is scheduled to host Washington on Thursday afternoon in the Cowboys' annual Thanksgiving Day game.
