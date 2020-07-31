Dallas Cowboys will not sell season tickets this year

ARLINGTON — The Dallas Cowboys have announced that they will not be selling season tickets for the 2020 season, due to the uncertainty of exactly how many patrons will be allowed inside AT&T Stadium, due to policies associated with COVID-19.
A limited number of tickets will be available for each game, as the Cowboy organization strives to comply with all NFL, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local governmental rules pertaining to stadium admissions.
The organization said that it expects to offer season tickets again in 2021.
Season ticket holders will be able to purchase a limited number of single gamed tickets for the upcoming season.
They will not be guaranteed their normal seats however.
According to a news release season ticket holders will be contacted in late August with more details.
