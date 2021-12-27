Dallas hammers Washington, 56-14

ARLINGTON — Taylor Heinicke threw an interception when trying to go deep on Washington’s first offensive play, and things only got worse from there for the team that is just barely still in playoff contention after its most-lopsided loss since 2007.
Veteran defensive tackles Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen got into a scuffle on the sideline, Dallas defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence picked another of Heinicke’s passes out of the air and rumbled 40 yards for a score and the Cowboys recovered a blocked punt for another touchdown in a 56-14 win Sunday night.
“Just a little brotherly disagreement,” Payne said, refusing to say what caused the disagreement. "Maybe the wrong place at the wrong time, but it happened. It is what it is.”
Washington (6-9), which won the division with a losing record last season, dropped its third consecutive game — two against the Cowboys (11-4), who clinched the NFC East title even before kickoff Sunday, and another against Philadelphia — since a four-game winning streak that got them to .500 in a crowded NFC playoff race.
The defense was already without safety Deshazor Everett, who is recovering from injuries sustained in a car crash Thursday night when he was driving and a passenger in his vehicle was killed.
