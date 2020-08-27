Dallas: Mavericks, Rangers, Wings postpone Thur. games

DALLAS — There will be no professional sports involving Dallas teams on Thursday.
The Dallas Mavericks of the NBA, MLB's Texas Rangers and the Dallas Wings of the WNBA have all decided to postpone their respective games scheduled for Thursday as a means of taking a stand against racial inequality following a shooting on Sunday of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, WI.
Blake, who is Black, was shot in the back seven times by a white Kenosha policeman, who was responding to a disturbance between two women.
All NBA and WNBA games were also postponed, according to statements from the leagues.
The Milwaukee Bucks were the first professional team to boycott when they failed to take the floor for their contest against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.
Several NFL teams canceled practice on Thursday as a means of showing support for the cause.
