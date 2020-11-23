Dallas moves into a tie for first in NFC East after win over Vikings

As well as they played against the Dallas Cowboys after that, those early mistakes made their margin for error too small to overcome.
The same might ultimately be said about their 2020 season. With their 31-28 defeat, the Vikings (4-6) squandered a prime opportunity to pull within one game of the final wild-card spot in the NFC.
Andy Dalton returned from a two-game absence to throw three touchdown passes, hitting Dalton Schultz for a 2-yard score with 1:37 left to lift the Cowboys to victory on Sunday and stop the Vikings' three-game winning streak.
“It was one of those games, and so many NFL games are like this, where one or two plays makes a difference,” quarterback Kirk Cousins said. “You know that going into the game, you feel that during the game, but we just didn’t come out on the right side of enough of those plays to win the game.”
