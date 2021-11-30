Dan Quinn to coach Cowboys in game against New Orleans

ARLINGTON — With head coach Mike McCarthy on the shelf due to testing positive for COVID-19, the Dallas Cowboys have announced that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will be the acting head coach on Thursday when the Cowboys visit New Orleans for a 7:20 p.m. affair.
McCarthy tested positive on Monday, despite that face that he is reported to have been vaccinated and has received a booster shot as well.
Quinn is no stranger to the sidelines, having worked as the Atlanta Falcons' head coach from 2015-2020.
He has a 43-42 lifetime record in the National Football League.
Dallas will bring a 7-4 record into the game, having lost its last two games. The Cowboys are two games ahead of second place Washington in the NFC East standings.
New Orleans is 5-6 on the year.
