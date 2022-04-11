Dave Vinson Private School Invitational: Brook Hill boys win 4 gold medals in field events

Dave Vinson Private School Invitational

April 7, Herrington Stadium, The Brook Hill School

 

Brook Hill boys (top 5 finishers)

100 Meter Dash- 4.-Herman Herder-Conde, 11.97

3200 Meter Run- 2. Sebastion Ambrosch, 11:22

110 Meter Hurdles- 5. Jack Jordan, 20.43

4X100 Meter Relay- 1. Brook Hill, 47.32

4X200 Meter Relay- 2. Brook Hill, 1:40

Long Jump- 1. Herder-Conde, 19'-0”; 3. Josh Lee, 18'-2.5”

High Jump- 2. Jacob Dluzewski, 5'-10”

Triple Jump- 2. Josh Collins, 37'-7”; 3. Brady Callens, 37'-6”

Pole Vault- 1. Samuel Hall, 12'-0”; 3. Aaron Nguyen, 8'-6”; 4. Cash Carter, 8'

Discus- 1. Alessandro Caraiti, 132'-4”; 2. Malique Jones, 109'-9”

Shot Put- 1. Caraiti, 42'-2.25”

Brook Hill girls (top 5 finishers)

200 Meter Dash- 2. Ifedayo Abeunade, 28.46

100 Meter Dash- 1. Caley Fitzgerald, 18.72; 5. Kaydee Meister. 19.71

300 Meter Hurdles- 1. Fitzgerald, 50.25

Pole Vault- 2. Anna Hall, 6'-0”

Discus- 1. Reina Tchami, 95'-08”

Shot Put- 1. Victoria Nwosu, 30'-4.5”; 2. Tchami, 29'-9.25”

