Dave Vinson Private School Invitational: Brook Hill boys win 4 gold medals in field events

Dave Vinson Private School Invitational
April 7, Herrington Stadium, The Brook Hill School
Brook Hill boys (top 5 finishers)
100 Meter Dash- 4.-Herman Herder-Conde, 11.97
3200 Meter Run- 2. Sebastion Ambrosch, 11:22
110 Meter Hurdles- 5. Jack Jordan, 20.43
4X100 Meter Relay- 1. Brook Hill, 47.32
4X200 Meter Relay- 2. Brook Hill, 1:40
Long Jump- 1. Herder-Conde, 19'-0”; 3. Josh Lee, 18'-2.5”
High Jump- 2. Jacob Dluzewski, 5'-10”
Triple Jump- 2. Josh Collins, 37'-7”; 3. Brady Callens, 37'-6”
Pole Vault- 1. Samuel Hall, 12'-0”; 3. Aaron Nguyen, 8'-6”; 4. Cash Carter, 8'
Discus- 1. Alessandro Caraiti, 132'-4”; 2. Malique Jones, 109'-9”
Shot Put- 1. Caraiti, 42'-2.25”
Brook Hill girls (top 5 finishers)
200 Meter Dash- 2. Ifedayo Abeunade, 28.46
100 Meter Dash- 1. Caley Fitzgerald, 18.72; 5. Kaydee Meister. 19.71
300 Meter Hurdles- 1. Fitzgerald, 50.25
Pole Vault- 2. Anna Hall, 6'-0”
Discus- 1. Reina Tchami, 95'-08”
Shot Put- 1. Victoria Nwosu, 30'-4.5”; 2. Tchami, 29'-9.25”
