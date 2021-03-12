Davis fires another no-hitter and fans 14 as Troup defeats Tatum

Troup improved to 3-0 in district play on Thursday when the Lady Tigers downed Tatum, 2-0 at Lady Tiger Field.
Lindsay Davis added another no hit gem to her collection. She pitched a complete game, struck out 14 and walked two.
The Lady Tigers managed to get just two hits in the game, which proved to be enough, considering one was a two-run home run by freshman Bailey Blanton in the third inning that accounted for all of the scoring in the game.
A base hit by Davis was the other Lady Tiger hit.
Troup, ranked ninth in Class 3A, moved to 10-1 overall.
The Lady Tigers will continue district play by visiting Jefferson at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
