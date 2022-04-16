Davis, Hunter to lead Troup T&F contingent at area meet

TATUM - Charles Davis and Marigold Hunter placed in the top four in three events each at the District 16-3A Track and Field Championships that were conducted in Tatum on Wednesday.
Davis came in first place in Long Jump (23'-0") and ended up third in the 200 Meter Run (22.89) and in Triple Jump (42'-10").
Troup received gold medal efforts from Bracey Cover (High Jump, 6'-1") and Quinten Taylor (Pole Vault, 12'-0").
Hunter won first place in the 3200 Meter Run (12:24) and in the 1600 Meter Run (5:42) and came in third in the 800 Meter Run (2:32).
In Pole Vault, Bailey Gibson (8'-3") won the gold and Ava Saxon (7'-0") the silver.
Emory Cover placed third in High Jump (4'-8") while Reagan Shoffner ended up third in Shot Put, landing a throw of 31"-6.5".
Also winning a bronze medal was the Lady Tigers' 4X400 Meter Relay team, who was tined in 4:25.
Payton Wells ran fourth in the 300 Meter Hurdles, posting a time of 53.72.
The District 15-16 Area Championships will be held at Tatum on Wednesday.
