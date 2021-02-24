Davis no-hits Gladewater and has three hits in Lady Tigers' 16-1 win

TROUP — Junior Lyndsay Davis of Troup terrorized Gladewater with her bat and with her arm on Tuesday night.
The Lady Tiger junior went 3-4, with a home run and two triples at the dish, to lead Troup to a 16-1 triumph over visiting Gladewater.
She was equally impressive in the circle where she no hit (four innings, run rule) the Lady Bears, allowing a lone run (unearned) while walking one and fanning 11.
Three Troup players, Karsyn Williamson, Haley Priest and Jessie Minnix, had two hits apiece. Williamson and Minnix each slammed doubles in the Lady Tigers' 2021 debut.
Also collecting an extra-base hit was Maddy Griffin, who hammered out a double and drove in a run.
