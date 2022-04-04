HARLETON - Troup-senior Lindsay Davis pitched a complete game 1-hitter as Troup defeated Harleton, 5-1, on Friday night in Harleton.
Davis (13-3, 0.36 earned run average) struck out 15 Harleton batters. She now has 178 strike outs for the season.
Harleton scored its only run in the first inning.
The Lady Tigers tied things up in the third when freshman Taylor Gillespie blasted a solo home run.
With the Lady Tigers leading 2-1, Maddy Griffin and Emily Cover drove in runs in what was a three run fifth inning for the Maroon and White.
Davis led Troup at the plate with three hits and Cover had two, which included a double.
MaKayla Spencer also stroked a double for the Lady Tigers.
Troup moved to 17-6, 8-1 with the victory while Harleton fell to 6-12, 3-6.
Th Lady Tigers will host third place Tatum at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
