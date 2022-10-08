Davis tosses 5 TD passes in Alto's 46-34 win over Wildcats

ALTO - Alto capped of Homecoming 2022 by claiming a 46-34 win over Mount Enterprise on Friday night.

Mean Sting quarterback Keegan Davis tossed five touchdown passes in the game, with Khalil Reagan, a senior, hauling in scoring grabs covering 55, 30 and 19 yards, respectively.

Jackson Duplichain and Zach Battle each made touchdown grabs covering 25 yards.

Alto's leading rusher was Rashawn Mumphrey (9-104). Davis tacked on 93 yards in seven scampers, which included a 65-yard scoring burst.

The Jackets amassed 420 total yards in the game with 243 yards comin g by land.

Landon Cook (25 tackles (13 solo), 2 tackles for loss,3 forced fumbles/fumble recoveries) led Alto defensively.

Davis finished with 22 tackles (12 solo).

Other defensive leaders fro the Mean Sting included Duplichain (17 tackles (11 solo), 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception) and Clayton Gresham (17 tackles (10 solo), 1 tackle for loss, 1 forced fumble/fumble recovery).

Reagan picked off a Wildcat pass.

Alto (4-2) will visit Tenaha next week.

