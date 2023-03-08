Davis, Turner represent Troup Tigers on All-16-3A first team

TROUP - What's even better than seven members of the Troup Tiger basketball team being elected to the ALL-16-3A team? Answer, knowing that all will return next season.
Juniors Trae Davis and Colby Turner came away with first team all district accolades.
Sophomore Carson Davenport and Jarret Castillo, a junior, were selected for the second team.
Honorable mention lauds went to junioors Payton Elliott and Ty Lovelady and to sophomore Bryce Wallum.
The bi-district finalist Tigers were coached by Darin Harley.
