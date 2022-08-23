Dawson propels Brook Hill to a 3-0 win over King's Academy

BULLARD - Brook Hill disposed of King's Academy in straight sets on Tuesday evening at Herrington Gymnasium.
The Lady Guard won the opening game 25-12 and followed that up with a 25-21 decision in Game 2 and a 25-7 win in the final game of the night.
Gracie Dawson did a little bit of everything to spark the Orange and Navy to victory. She had five kills, 12 digs, four aces and two blocks.
Freshman Blair Brister led Brook Hill in kills with seven kills. She also had five digs.
Julianna Mize played well for the Lady Guard and added six spikes, 11 digs, three aces and a block.
Setter Cassidy Clark racked up 25 assists to go along with a pair of aces aces and three digs.
Finishing with four kills, four aces and 12 digs was Ella Hardee.
