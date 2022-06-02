Deadline to register for Tomato Fest Junior tennis tourney is Tuesday
The deadline to register for the Jacksonville Tomato Fest Junior tennis tournament is Tuesday, June 7.

To sign up go to http://www.topdogtennis.com

There is a $20 registration fee.

The tournament, which is open to boys and girls 18-years-old and under, will be played on Saturday, June 11 at the Jacksonville High School tennis courts.

Divisions will be: Coed 10 and under, boys 12U, boys 14U, boys 18U, girls 12U, girls 14U and girls 18U.

Players will be competing for points towards playing in the championship tournament in September.

