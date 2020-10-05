DEFENSELESS IN DALLAS: Browns roll to 49-38 win

The Dallas Cowboys defense was left embarrassed Sunday in a 49-38 loss to the Cleveland Browns at AT&T Stadium, as Dallas fell to 1-3 to start the season.
The Mike McCarthy era is not off to a good start. But the blame for that falls squarely on the lack of talent acquired to help shore up a predictably bad Cowboys defense. Of course, no one could've predicted it would have been this bad.
Dallas allowed the Browns to score on five consecutive possessions -- three touchdowns, a field goal prior to halftime that likely would've been a touchdown if not for time constraints, and another touchdown to start the third quarter.
Cleveland went from trailing 14-7 to leading 38-14 thanks to those five successive scores.
The Cowboys offense didn't help their cause very much. Dallas turned the ball over on consecutive plays.
Quarterback Dak Prescott was stripped from behind by Myles Garrett, leading to the Browns' third touchdown and a 21-14 lead.
Then, on the first play of the next Dallas possession, Ezekiel Elliott fumbled the ball, and the Browns turned that into seven more points, to extend their lead to 14.
Dallas had been in the lead at one point.
Dak Prescott's 11th pass of the day was a touchdown pass to Amari Cooper, to give Dallas a 14-7 lead.
By the time he threw his 12th pass of the day, Dallas trailed 14-28.
Cleveland tacked on a field goal before halftime, and a Kareem Hunt touchdown run early in the third, capping a 7-play, 70-yard drive, as Cleveland built their lead to 38-14.
By that point, the Dallas offense -- as potent as it can be -- couldn't do anything about the disaster laid before them.
