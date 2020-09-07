Defensive-minded Sitton named Coach of the Week

RUSK — Jacksonville Progress Coach of the Week for Week 2 is Thomas Sitton, of Rusk High School.
The Eagles improved to 2-0 on Friday night by turning back a talented Crockett Bulldog outfit, 27-15, in Rusk.
The Eagle defense held the Bulldogs to 116 total yards for the night, which in turn took a lot of pressure off of the Rusk offense.
Rusk stifled the Crockett spread attack in the first half, which resulted in the Bulldogs switching to a run-oriented offense in the second half. The Eagles proved to be up to the challenge of stopping both.
Sitton, in his first year as head coach in Rusk, by his own admission is a defensive-oriented coach.
Rusk is allowing just 14.5 points a game through the first two weeks of the season.
The Eagles have a date with Palestine at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Wildcat Stadium.
