Deshawn McCuin comes up with 3 tackles in No. 4 TCU's triumph over Iowa State

FORT WORTH - Deshawn McCuin, a junior safety and graduate of Jacksonville High School, collected three tackles for No. 4-ranked TCU in the Horned Frogs' 62-14 romp over Iowa State on Saturday afternoon in Ft. Worth.
Two of McCuin's stops were solo tackles. He also recorded a pass break up.
The Frogs (12-0, 9-0) are scheduled to face Kansas State at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Cowboy's Stadium in Arlington in the Big XII Championship.
TCU took down Kansas State, 38-28, in Ft. Worth on Oct. 22.
