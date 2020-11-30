Deshawn McCuin makes 2 solo tackles in TCU's latest win

Jacksonville High School graduate Deshawn McCuin got into the football mix in Lawrence, Kansas on Saturday.
McCuin, a redshirt freshman, made two unassisted tackles from his safety position for Texas Christian University as the Horned Frogs bombed Kansas, 59-23.
TCU is now 4-4, 4-4, while the Jayhawks fell to 0-8, 0-7.
The Horned Frogs will drop the curtain on the regular season on Saturday by traveling to Oklahoma State, who is tied for second, along with Oklahoma, in the Big XII standings.
That game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. and will be televised on ESPN2.
