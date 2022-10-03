FORT WORTH - Deshawn McCuin, a TCU junior, saw his first action of the season on Saturday when the Horned Frogs opened Big 12 play by thumping Oklahoma, 55-24, on Saturday afternoon.
McCuin, a graduate of Jacksonville High School, made two tackles, both solo take downs, from his safety position.
TCU will take a 4-0, 1-0 record into Saturday's matchup against Kansas, who is also undefeated. The game will get under way at 11 a.m. from Manhattan, Kan. and will be televised on FS1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.