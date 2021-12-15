Despite 22 points from Davis, Troup loses to Henderson, 56-52

TROUP — Trae Davis exploded for 22 points, but it wasn't enough to give Troup the win on Tuesday night at Tiger Gymnasium.
Henderson walked away with a 56-52 victory over the Tigers (10-4).
The Lions (8-9) used a big second quarter — Henderson outscored the home team 24-12 in the pivotal period — in logging the win.
Bracey Cover pitched in 11 points for the Tigers, followed by Logan Womack and Trevor Padilla with six apiece.
Womack sank two 3-pointers and Cover added one.
At 3 p.m. Friday the Tigers will visit Kerens.
