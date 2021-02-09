Despite 35 points from Lavender, Lady Jags lose to Kilgore

KILGORE — Kilgore College bolted out to a 26-16 lead after the opening quarter of play and the Lady Rangers went on to put away Jacksonville College, 96-58, at Masters Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon.
JC sophomore Rylee Lavender, who is out of Brock, Texas via Ouachita Baptist University, scored a season-high 35 points for the Lady Jags. She also hauled in six rebounds to go along with two steals and two assists.
KC (2-4, 1-1) made things difficult for the Lady Jags by draining 50% (11-22) of its 3-point attempts.
Leading the Lady Rangers in scoring was Jada Hood with 28.
Britney Gonzalez pitched in eight points and three boards for JC, while Kemara Hyson scored seven.
JC (1-5, 0-2) will journey to Panola for a 5:30 p.m. tip off on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.