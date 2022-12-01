Despite a double-double from Riggins, JC men fall in Region XIV opener

PARIS - Anthony Riggins, a freshman from Carthage, scored 13 points and came down with 11 points, but is wasn't enough to give Jacksonville College a win in its conference opener on Wednesday night at the Hunt Center in Paris.
Paris Junior College (4-6, 1-0) used a strong opening half to claim an 80-66 decision over the Jaguars (1-9, 0-1).
The Dragons streaked out to a 39-23 halftime lead, which proved to be too much for the visitors to overcome.
Bryce Ware (17 points) led JC in scoring, with Nickson Bess chipping in 12 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Kaden Keal chipped in 12 points to go along with four boards and two steals.
The Jagmen will host Bossier Parish (La.) at 4 p.m. on Saturday. The Cavaliers will come in with a 5-2, 0-1 worksheet.
REGION XIV SCOREBOARD (WED.) - Lee 86, Bossier 72; Navarro 67, Angelina 55; Panola 70, Lamar St.-PA 47; Kilgore 84, Coastal Bend 71; Blinn 82, Trinity Valley 51; Tyler 97, Victoria 59.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.