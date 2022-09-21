Despite Dawson's big night Lady Guard fall to Vanguard in Waco

WACO - Gracie Dawson came up with 14 kills and 17 digs, but it wasn't enough to give Brook Hill a win on Tuesday evening in Waco.
Vanguard eased past the Lady Guard 3-1 (25-12, 25-15, 20-25, 25-22) to earn the district victory.
Ella Hardee finished with 10 kills and 12 digs while Julianna Mize contributed nine spikes, 11 digs and two aces.
Setter Cassidy Clark had a team-best 35 assists for Brook Hill. She also added a spike, nine digs and one ace.
Brook Hill will entertain Dallas Shelton School at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
