GRAND SALINE - Coen Devillier got the job done both with his arm and with his bat on Thursday when Jacksonville edged Farmersville, 2-1, in the Grand Saline Tournament.
Devillier pitched six-solid innings and went 3-3 at the plate to launch the Indians (2-2) to victory.
Karsen Shoemaker came in to toss the final inning and was able to keep the Farmers (2-5) in check.
Defensive standouts for the Indians were Jerrod Dickey, Koda Canady and Diego Munoz.
