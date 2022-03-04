GRAND SALINE - Coen Devillier brought his "A" game to Grand Saline on Thursday.

Devillier pitch six-solid innings in Jacksonville's 2-1 win over Farmersville. The game was a part of the Grand Saline Tournament.

Devillier's work was not limited to the mound. He also went 3-3 at the plate.

Karsen Shoemaker came in to pitch the final inning and held the Farmers (2-5) in check.

Defensive standouts for Jacksonville (2-2) included Jerrod Dickerson, Koda Canady and Diego Munoz.