SAN ANTONIO – True freshman Devin McCuin, a product of Jacksonville High School, scored his first touchdown as a collegiate player Friday night when his Texas San Antonio Roadrunners dropped a 37-29 decision to the Black Knights from Army.
The game was played before a crowd of 27,138 at the Alamodome.
McCuin hauled in a 72-yard scoring strike from Eddie Lee Marburger with 6:12 to go in the game. The Marburger-to-McCuin combination also accounted for the Roadrunners’ 2-point conversion.
For the game, McCuin had two grabs for 77 yards.
Another Jacksonville graduate, junior-transfer Chris Carpenter, reeled in one catch for six yards for UTSA (1-2).
Army (2-1) raced out to an early 14-0 lead in the game and never trailed.
UTSA will visit No. 11 Tennessee on Sept. 23. Kick-off is scheduled for 3 p.m.
