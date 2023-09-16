Devin McCuin catches a 72-yard touchdownpass in UTSA's loss to Army

DEVIN McCUIN

 Photo courtesy of UTSA Athletics

 SAN ANTONIO – True freshman Devin McCuin, a product of Jacksonville High School, scored his first touchdown as a collegiate player Friday night when his Texas San Antonio Roadrunners dropped a 37-29 decision to the Black Knights from Army.

The game was played before a crowd of 27,138 at the Alamodome.

McCuin hauled in a 72-yard scoring strike from Eddie Lee Marburger with 6:12 to go in the game. The Marburger-to-McCuin combination also accounted for the Roadrunners’ 2-point conversion.

For the game, McCuin had two grabs for 77 yards.

Another Jacksonville graduate, junior-transfer Chris Carpenter, reeled in one catch for six yards for UTSA (1-2).

Army (2-1) raced out to an early 14-0 lead in the game and never trailed.

UTSA will visit No. 11 Tennessee on Sept. 23. Kick-off is scheduled for 3 p.m.

