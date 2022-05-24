Devin McCuin continuing to attract plenty of recruiting attention

Going into the summer before his senior season, Jacksonville High School wide receiver/safety Devin McCuin is continuing to draw plenty of attention from college recruiters.
The 6'0”, 170-pound speedster reportedly has eight offers at this point, with TCU of the Big XII Conference heading the list.
It is worth noting, McCuin's brother, Deshawn McCuin is a member of the TCU football team.
Other schools offering Devin McCuin are Texas San Antonio, Tulsa, Tulane, Texas State, North Texas, Incarnate Word and Alcorn State.
Devin McCuin is listed as a three-star prospect by Rivals.com.
According to his social media, Devin McCuin's most recent visit was to the University of Texas Austin.
