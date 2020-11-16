Devin McCuin named Progress Player of the Week

The Jacksonville Progress named Jacksonville wide receiver Devin McCuin as its Player of the Week on Monday.
McCuin, a sophomore, made five catches for 157 yards and scored a touchdown in last week's 28-18 loss to Nacogdoches.
The fleet-footed McCuin averaged 31.4 yards per catch.
His big grab came with 1:53 to go in the first quarter.
That's when McCuin caught a pass from Patrick Clater near the center of the field, and then proceeded to immediately angle a path to the front pylon of the south end zone at Dragon Stadium, out running the Nacogdoches defenders, for the Indians' first touchdown of the evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.