Devin McCuin says 'yes' to UTSA

Devin McCuin, an incoming senior at Jacksonville High School, has verbally (non-binding) committed to the University of Texas San Antonio, according to his social media.
McCuin (6'-0”, 178 lbs.), is considered to be one of the top five wide receivers in East Texas.
McCuin indicated that he is “all in” to become a Roadrunner and seems to have forged out a strong bond with UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor.
247 Sports lists McCuin's pledge to UTSA as a “hard commit”.
McCuin also had offers from Colorado, Louisiana Tech, North Texas and Alcorn State.
Listed as an athlete, he will be joining another former Jacksonville High School graduate, Chris Carpenter, a wide receiver, who transferred to UTSA from Colorado over the winter.
The Roadrunners finished 12-2 last season, which included going 7-0 in Conference USA play.
UTSA ended the campaign by losing 38-24 to San Diego State University in the Tropical Smoothie Frisco Bowl.
On July 1, 2023 UTSA, along with Alabama-Birmingham, Florida Atlantic, North Carolina-Charlotte and North Texas, will be joining the American Athletic Conference.
