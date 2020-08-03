Dickey Meeks, ETX coaching legend and father of Alto head coach dies

Dickey Meeks, an East Texas coaching great having led Chapel Hill to a state football championship in 1989 and doing the same in Henderson in 2010, died on Monday, according to family members.
Meeks, coach of 42 years and the father of Alto High School head football coach Ricky Meeks, retired for the second time in 2016, completing his second tour as head football coach at Mount Vernon.
He amassed over 250 career victories.
Ricky Meeks served as an assistant coach on the 2010 Henderson state championship team.
Dickey Meeks also coached at Pittsburg and Pine Tree, in addition to Chapel Hill, Henderson and Mt. Vernon.
Ken Meeks, Dickey Meeks' younger brother said in a Facebook post, “his coaching philosophy was different than most.He would create a winning program and then move on to school with a losing program and turn them into winners!”
