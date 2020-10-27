Dismal season in Dallas has Cowboys asking tough questions

Dallas receiver Amari Cooper had no answer for why the Cowboys didn’t respond when Andy Dalton ended up with a concussion after the quarterback was hit while sliding on a play that led to the ejection of Washington’s Jon Bostic.
Coach Mike McCarthy didn’t hide his disappointment in the rest of the players on offense. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence fit the theme perfectly when answering an unrelated question about whether Dallas (2-5) could turn its season around after a demoralizing 25-3 loss to Washington.
“We need more belief and more high spirits around this team, and really more fight,” Lawrence said. “That’s really, I feel like, one of our weaknesses. We need to build a stronger backbone, fight and also make sure that we brought everything possible to come out with a victory.”
It’s difficult to judge McCarthy’s first season in Dallas because the Cowboys could be on their third starting quarterback Sunday in Philadelphia. Dalton was making his second start in place of Dak Prescott, out for the year with a broken ankle.
The offensive line is in shambles, and the pandemic ruined the offseason for a defense making a significant scheme change. But the defense has been so bad, questions about defensive coordinator Mike Nolan’s future won’t go away.
McCarthy again dismissed the suggestion of dumping Nolan in the final answer with reporters after the Washington loss. Still, this is the first time for McCarthy and Nolan to coach together since 2005 in San Francisco.
Those 49ers, with Nolan as head coach and McCarthy running the offense, had one of the worst defenses in the NFL for a team that went 4-12. These Cowboys are headed that direction fast, and there were never questions about the team’s resolve in nine-plus seasons under Jason Garrett.
“We knew there would be adjustments throughout as a football team,” McCarthy said. “We’ve been hit with a number of challenges that we are just not pushing through right now. So, we need to continue to work and I believe we’ll push through the other end.”
