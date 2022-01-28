BULLARD — Bullard's Panthers were able to even their District 13-4A record at 1-1 after trouncing Gladewater, 10-0, at Panther Stadium on Friday.
Quite a few Panthers made significant contributions, with Ivan Ruiz heading the list by netting a hat trick.
Ruiz put his team up 2-0 early in the first half after scoring from inside the 6-yard box on both occasions. Noah Hill tallied an assist on each of Ruiz' goals.
Hill also cracked the scoring column by scoring the third Bullard goal of the evening.
Head coach Ryan Tierney's Panthers enjoyed a 4-0 lead at intermission after Jonathan Doroteo adding a goal for the home team late in the first half.
Landon Jackson opened the Bullard scoring parade in the final half when he scored off an assist by CJ Baker.
A couple of minutes later Baker added a point to the Panther total by booting the ball in from outside the 18-yard box. Baker ended the night with one goal and two assists.
George Acker took a long cross from Luis Ruiz and scored on a header that made the score 7-0.
Ivan Ruiz was able to secure the hat trick by scoring on a penalty kick.
Bullard's final two points came off of the feet of Luis Ruiz and Nolan Conner, respectively.
The Panthers (3-3-1, 1-1) will travel to Mineola on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.