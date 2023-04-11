The District 14-4A soccer coaches have voted and three members of the Bullard Lady Panther soccer team have garnered superlative accolades.
The league’s Newcomer of the Year accolade went to freshman, Paige Barrett.
Senior Maddi Cummings was named as the Defensive Most Valuable Player and freshman Niyah Gee came away with the Midfielder of the Year laud.
First team award winners from Bullard included Rylie Graul (Soph.), Addy Cummings (Jr.), Rylie Jo Garner (Jr.) and Chloe Howard, Sr.
Representing Bullard on the second team were Ramzee Matejka, Soph., Aubrey Kuechle, FR. And Lucy Schultz, Fr.
Lady Panther seniors Reagan Stegall and Triniti Wimmer received honorable mention awards.
Eleven members of the Bullard team earned Academic All-District plaudits for their performances in the classroom.
That group included Ramzee Matejka, Aubrey Kuechle, Reagan Stegall, Lucy Schultz, Alyssa Bryant and Maddie Carlile.
Also on the list were Anna Marie Jones, Karleigh Hagen, Niyah Gee, Paige Barrett and Rylie Jo Garner.
The Lady Panthers finished 20-2-2 and were an Area finalist in the recently completed season.
