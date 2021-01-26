District 16-3A Hoops: Lady Tigers upset Waskom, 48-43

TROUP — Propelled by a bid second quarter, the Troup Lady Tigers garnered a 48-45 upset victory over visiting Waskom on Monday night.
Troup outscored their guests 19-10 in the pivotal second stanza.
Jessie Minnix and Maddy Griffin tossed in 15 and 13 points, respectively for the Troup.
Bailey Blanton knocked in nine points and Sarah Neel added eight.
Griffin and Neel each sank two shots from beyond the arc.
The Lady Tigers moved to 5-17, 2-8 with the win, while the Lady Wildcats slipped to 5-4 in conference play.
